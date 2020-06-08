Franklin Resources Inc. Has $33.07 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares MBS ETF worth $33,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 199.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $110.93 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day moving average of $109.22.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

