Franklin Resources Inc. Has $33.34 Million Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,207,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,812 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $33,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEO. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 29.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEO opened at $27.54 on Monday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 918.31 and a beta of 0.75.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.03 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, First Analysis raised NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

