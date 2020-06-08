Franklin Resources Inc. Has $33.37 Million Position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 154.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,336 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.74% of Arcosa worth $33,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 38.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 18.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 10,024 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $376,401.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,231.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $451,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,808.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACA. Stephens raised their target price on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

NYSE:ACA opened at $45.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.30. Arcosa Inc has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arcosa Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

