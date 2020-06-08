Franklin Resources Inc. Has $35.16 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,598,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,587,961 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 159.90% of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF worth $35,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLQE. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 116,792 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA:FLQE opened at $25.78 on Monday. Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $30.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36.

