Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $34,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VAR shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.78.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $132.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.82. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

