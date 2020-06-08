Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 30,090 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.17% of Skyworks Solutions worth $26,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 197,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 104,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $1,227,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock opened at $136.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $137.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.35 and its 200 day moving average is $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.87.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.