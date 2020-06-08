Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 306,863 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 660,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 306,863 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $27,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 263.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock opened at $53.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.61. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.12.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.