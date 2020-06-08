Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 895,843 Shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,453,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895,843 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.73% of Livent worth $28,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Livent by 8.5% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 85,898 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 11.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Livent by 0.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,321,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,186,000 after buying an additional 16,290 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Livent by 29.6% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $8.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.04. Livent Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. Livent had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Livent Corporation will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

