Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,401 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.72% of Planet Fitness worth $30,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,687,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $75.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.23. Planet Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.91.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 14.82%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $106,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,104.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,619,060. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

