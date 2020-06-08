Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,861 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Extra Space Storage worth $23,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 437.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,617,000 after buying an additional 228,232 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $81,350.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,707.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $183,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,840,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $281,351. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EXR opened at $103.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $124.46. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.76.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 34.99%. The company had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.20.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

