Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,107,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 224,582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.27% of Arch Capital Group worth $31,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,251,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,596,000 after buying an additional 1,828,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,711,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,848,000 after purchasing an additional 900,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,653,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,189,000 after purchasing an additional 196,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,717,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,105,000 after purchasing an additional 615,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,448,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,626,000 after purchasing an additional 297,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $619,695.00. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $665,575. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACGL opened at $34.98 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.42.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

