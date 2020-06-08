Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209,706 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Mantech International worth $27,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MANT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Mantech International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Mantech International by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MANT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mantech International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In other news, Director Richard J. Kerr purchased 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $312,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $77.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.27. Mantech International Corp has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mantech International Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

