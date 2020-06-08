Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 117,868 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117,868 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $25,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,925.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $397,211,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $33.24 on Monday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 83.10, a PEG ratio of 419.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

