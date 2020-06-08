Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,302 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.14% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $24,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 194.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 9th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

NYSE:ARE opened at $158.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.11 and a 200-day moving average of $155.16. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 74.81, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.20%.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total transaction of $1,568,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 426,931 shares in the company, valued at $66,951,319.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 2,925 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $451,210.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,961.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,375 shares of company stock worth $8,931,798 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.