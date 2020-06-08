Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 183,440 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 900,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183,440 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.99% of Astec Industries worth $31,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Astec Industries by 23.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 36.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 37.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,869,000 after buying an additional 233,729 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 675,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,614,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,306,000 after buying an additional 54,194 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $48.56 on Monday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.18). Astec Industries had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $283.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASTE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

