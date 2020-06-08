Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 237,263 Shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,330,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 237,263 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 9.73% of Pfenex worth $29,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pfenex by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfenex by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfenex by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfenex during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfenex during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000.

Get Pfenex alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFNX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pfenex from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Pfenex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfenex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.95.

PFNX opened at $8.11 on Monday. Pfenex Inc has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.