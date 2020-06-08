Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 29,026 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,160,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,026 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.62% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $32,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 664,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after acquiring an additional 138,737 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 74,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODT. BidaskClub raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT opened at $35.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.11. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

