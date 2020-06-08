Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 299,174 Shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 864,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 299,174 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in China Telecom were worth $26,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in China Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in China Telecom by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in China Telecom by 773.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in China Telecom by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in China Telecom by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. 0.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Telecom alerts:

CHA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. CLSA raised shares of China Telecom from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Macquarie raised shares of China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of China Telecom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE CHA opened at $32.00 on Monday. China Telecom Co. Limited has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.612 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from China Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.59. China Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA).

Receive News & Ratings for China Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.