Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 329,283 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,658,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,283 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $25,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Pinterest to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of PINS opened at $22.13 on Monday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The business had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $1,425,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $26,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,154,032.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.