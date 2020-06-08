Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 45,530 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,530 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Grand Canyon Education worth $26,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,711,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,305,000 after buying an additional 634,947 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,302,000 after buying an additional 1,226,697 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,891,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,176,000 after buying an additional 404,399 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,725,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,629,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,220,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,902,000 after buying an additional 145,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $100.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.71. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

