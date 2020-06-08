Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 67,895 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 67,895 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.75% of MKS Instruments worth $33,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 265,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,587,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $5,655,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,719,000 after buying an additional 218,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $482,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI opened at $114.05 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $122.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.49.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $535.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. BidaskClub cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.