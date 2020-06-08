Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,580,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,930,515 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.10% of UBS Group worth $33,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 944.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

UBS stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.25. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.42%. On average, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $2,150,794.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 765,316 shares of company stock worth $6,495,034 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

