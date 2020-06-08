FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the company will earn $7.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CASY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $169.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.92. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,573.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,497,000 after buying an additional 413,875 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,173,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,608,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,455,000 after purchasing an additional 127,216 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

