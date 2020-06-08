FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Royal Gold, Inc Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a report released on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.59 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RGLD. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $122.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.34. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,316,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,695,000 after acquiring an additional 31,054 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,021,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,040,000 after buying an additional 148,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,756,000 after buying an additional 42,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,757,000 after buying an additional 40,293 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 770,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,543,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 77.24%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

