FY2020 EPS Estimates for British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Raised by Analyst

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for British American Tobacco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.23 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

