FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sabina Gold & Silver Corp Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (TSE:SBB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sabina Gold & Silver’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday.

TSE:SBB opened at C$1.75 on Monday. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$0.71 and a 1-year high of C$2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.68. The firm has a market cap of $561.28 million and a PE ratio of -145.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.39.

In other Sabina Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total transaction of C$30,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,657.18.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inletthat covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

