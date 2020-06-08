GAN Limited’s (NYSE:GAN) Quiet Period Set To End on June 15th

GAN’s (NYSE:GAN) quiet period will end on Monday, June 15th. GAN had issued 6,380,000 shares in its IPO on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $54,230,000 based on an initial share price of $8.50. During GAN’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of GAN from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

GAN stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

About GAN

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

