Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gartner by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $307,305.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IT opened at $135.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Gartner Inc has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $171.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.31.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

