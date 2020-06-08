Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,418 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.43% of Genworth Financial worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNW. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 199.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 20,731 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 35,401 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Genworth Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,479,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,353,000 after purchasing an additional 80,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in Genworth Financial by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 6,495,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,511 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

GNW stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. Genworth Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on GNW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.