Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives $105.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.37 per share, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,884.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,441 shares in the company, valued at $558,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,578 shares of company stock worth $4,938,597 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,065,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,897,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,712,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,164 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 51.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,553,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,753,000 after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 210.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,452,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after acquiring an additional 984,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBT opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 8.83. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $87.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average of $69.20.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

