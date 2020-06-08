Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,152,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,558 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $14,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 138.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

NYSE GPK opened at $15.08 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 8,100 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.