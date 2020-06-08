Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.51. Great Western Bancorp reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 107.84%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GWB opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $979.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $36.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

