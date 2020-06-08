Greif, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greif in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Greif’s FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Greif from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $41.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Greif has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 118,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 27,344 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

