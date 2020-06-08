Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OMAB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.75.

OMAB stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $95.63 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 40.34% and a return on equity of 35.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 86.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

