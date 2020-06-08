GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,298 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in Spark Networks by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 52,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter.

LOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. Spark Networks SE has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Spark Networks Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

