GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 133,201 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 74.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 311,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,201 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,887 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 63,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter.

GTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $0.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mackie cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.65.

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $0.46 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.02.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.20 million.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, CEO Gary Guidry purchased 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,437,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.27 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,452. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,434,670 shares of company stock worth $1,336,928 in the last three months.

Gran Tierra Energy Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

