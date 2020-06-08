GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 249,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 61,925 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 98,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 299,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $202.13 million, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LUNA shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

