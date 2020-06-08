GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 13,300 Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at $799,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 949,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 23,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.86 million, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $82.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 41,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $292,813.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 14,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $107,537.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 568,377 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,716.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,225 shares of company stock worth $714,802 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

