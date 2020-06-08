GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Green Plains worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

GPRE opened at $9.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. Green Plains Inc has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $632.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,669.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

