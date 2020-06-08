GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $89,000 Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 89.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103,841 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDRX. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 781.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDRX shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra dropped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $6.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $168,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 356,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,569.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

