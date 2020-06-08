GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $94,000 Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in GameStop were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 1,769.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of GME stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a market cap of $267.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.02. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven R. Koonin sold 34,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $184,362.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George E. Sherman, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,484.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.41.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

