GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $98,000 Position in Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,907 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.24% of Polarityte worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Polarityte by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Polarityte by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Polarityte by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTE opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.68. Polarityte Inc has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,561.72% and a negative return on equity of 157.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polarityte Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTE shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Polarityte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

