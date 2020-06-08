GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $60,000 in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 322.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. Purple Innovation Inc has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $835.80 million, a PE ratio of -86.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.80.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 528.14% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $122.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRPL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Purple Innovation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

