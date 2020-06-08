GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $62,000 Investment in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 758.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on shares of EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $6.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $358.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.80. EZCORP Inc has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EZCORP Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

