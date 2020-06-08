GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,070,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,251 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $774,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,325 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,230,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,246 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 14,010,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 11,294,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,634,000 after purchasing an additional 994,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

PAA stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 45,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $247,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,995.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 650,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,350.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 68,400 shares of company stock valued at $406,610 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

