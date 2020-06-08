GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.12% of Tupperware Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 261,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 442,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 158,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,717 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 102,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CFO Cassandra Harris purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti began coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Tupperware Brands to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

Shares of TUP opened at $6.49 on Monday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $318.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.66.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $375.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

