GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 16,128 Shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDR opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.45. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. Research analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDR shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.58.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

