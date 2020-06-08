GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 14,147 Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Tivity Health by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $11.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $551.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.22. Tivity Health Inc has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $26.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $337.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.52 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a positive return on equity of 20.51%. Research analysts predict that Tivity Health Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Tivity Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

