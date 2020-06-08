GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 19,955 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $1,393,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 423,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 67,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $160.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBLK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DNB Markets cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

