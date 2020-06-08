GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 21,902 SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 12.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,309,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 148,007 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 368.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 158,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 487,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 75,816 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Also, insider Kay Oswald sold 10,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of -7.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

